Stephens Inc. AR Sells 279 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,626 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Shares of EA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

