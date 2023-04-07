Stephens Inc. AR Sells 333 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.36.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $147.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.