Stephens Inc. AR Sells 913 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HIG opened at $69.86 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

