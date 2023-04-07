Stephens Inc. AR Sells 93 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,610,668 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Shares of RMD opened at $221.85 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

