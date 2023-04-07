Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.64 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

