Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock worth $1,110,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

