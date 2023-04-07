Stock Traders Buy High Volume of InflaRx Call Options (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,858 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,983% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

InflaRx Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.