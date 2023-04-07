Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 467,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after acquiring an additional 210,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 738,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

