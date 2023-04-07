Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 26,308 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 544% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,087 call options.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.