Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 253% compared to the typical volume of 6,849 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $66.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

