Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after acquiring an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after buying an additional 2,677,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $31.61 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.