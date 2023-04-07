StockNews.com Downgrades CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Sell

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

