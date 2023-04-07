StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEOS opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Geospace Technologies

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.