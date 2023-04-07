StockNews.com Downgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

