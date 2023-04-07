StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.