StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

