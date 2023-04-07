StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
