StockNews.com Lowers Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Sell

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of AGO opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.
Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assured Guaranty (AGO)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.