StockNews.com Lowers Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Sell

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of AGO opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

