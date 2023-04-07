StockNews.com Upgrades IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to “Strong-Buy”

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,487. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 94,762 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 23.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 64,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

