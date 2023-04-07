StockNews.com Upgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to “Buy”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

