StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $15.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

