Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 23,867 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after buying an additional 256,852 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $4,037,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.