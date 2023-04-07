Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 6,617 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $5,227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

