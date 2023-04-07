Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 97,876 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,434,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,107,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

