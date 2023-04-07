Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $56,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.