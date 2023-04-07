Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

