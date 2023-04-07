Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

