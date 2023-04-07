Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SUB opened at $104.97 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

