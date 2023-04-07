Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 6,827 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

