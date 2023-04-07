Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.