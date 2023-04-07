Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Price Performance
BATS DMAY opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Profile
