Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,018 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS DMAR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $335.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.37.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

