Stratis Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002103 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $86.78 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.59 or 0.06640172 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,845,835 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

