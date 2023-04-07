Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.36% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

