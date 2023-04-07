Strs Ohio Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in State Street by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $76.16 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

