Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

