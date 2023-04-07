Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.