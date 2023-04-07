Strs Ohio Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

