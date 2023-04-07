Strs Ohio Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Essex Property Trust worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $209.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.04.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

