Strs Ohio Has $24.75 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STLD opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.