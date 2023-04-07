Strs Ohio Has $24.95 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 454.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $24,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

