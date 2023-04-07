Strs Ohio Has $36.11 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $490.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

