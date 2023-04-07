Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

