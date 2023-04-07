Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 628,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $47,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

