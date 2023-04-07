Strs Ohio Purchases 8,937 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $23,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

