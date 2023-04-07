Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 345,000 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

