Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

