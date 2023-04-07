Strs Ohio Sells 231,044 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,044 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of FOX worth $24,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in FOX by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,292,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

FOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

