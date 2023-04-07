Strs Ohio Sells 4,067 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Activity

AON Price Performance

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.