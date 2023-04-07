Strs Ohio Sells 4,408 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

