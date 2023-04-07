Strs Ohio Sells 50,698 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,698 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $33,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

SUI opened at $140.61 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

